Assam government have decided to convert all police outpost to designated police stations.

Speaking to the media, Assam's chief minister said, "Nearly 250 outposts are currently present in the state and it will be a major decision of the government to convert all of them to police stations."

Further, the chief minister asserted that with this the number of police stations in the state will cross the 600 mark.

"This will benefit the common public as in Outpost one cannot register a case as there is no one in charge, hence all the hurdles will be removed," added the CM.



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The chief minister however asserted that if a few outposts or patrol posts are not required to be upgraded then the state government will be rationalized.

Speaking about the Home Guards and Civil defence of the police department which is currently governed by a separate wing (DGP) but now the state government is mulling merging the same with DGP Assam wherein an ADGP will be appointed who will take care of Home Guard and Civil Defence which will be an integrated arrangement.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that by 2026, Assam Police to become one of the top 10 Police Forces due to its sustained reforms

Further, 400 officers, who are being trained at NFSL will be appointed as Crime Scene Officers.

Meanwhile, the state government has also taken up initiatives of setting up police canteens and Police Model High Schools in every district, on lines of similar infrastructure provided by the Army, wherein wives of Police Personnel will be involved in developing such schools.

Crime Scene Officers will be the first officers to be sent to a crime scene to capture and recover evidence. They shall be posted in every police station

Also, three new Forensic Laboratories have been made operational in Silchar, Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh and three more on the anvil and partnerships developed with labs outside the State.



On Rohingya infiltration in the state, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Not a threat to Assam because they are not staying here but they are using Assam as a travel road and it is a threat to the country...if a foreign national comes without a passport and visa, it is a threat to our sovereignty...anybody who has entered the country illegally whether it is Rohingya or non-Rohingya, whether Hindu or Muslim, is illegal and we cannot promote illegality."