Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, January 23 said that the Government of Assam has decided to increase the salary of the muster roll, casual workers, and work charged employed by the State Government which will ensure increased financial benefit to them.

It is to be mentioned here that the casual employees have been demanding a hike in salary of at least 3 per cent annually.

"Today we have decided to increase the salary of the casual employees by 3 per cent," said the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing the media.

With this announcement, more than 13,000 casual employees, muster roll and work charged shall be benefitted.

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Earlier in 2018, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the then state's Finance Minister announced that the muster roll and casual workers employed by the State Government under pay scales.

"The average wage of these master role workers used to be between Rs 3000 to Rs 6.000 per month. However after they were brought to the pay scale system, their average monthly salary will be Rs 18,000 approximately," said Sarma in 2018.

In the year 2022, the Assam government on Wednesday increased their daily duty allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 767.

Issuing a notification in this regard, the state government said that the hike will come into effect immediately. After the hike, the monthly salary of a home guard will be Rs 23,010, the state government said.

“A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 home guards, we’ve approved enhancement of their daily wages to Rs 767 from the existing Rs 300, thus increasing their monthly wages to Rs 23,010,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.