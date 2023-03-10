The Assam government has withdrawn one of its orders dated 2018 over the issuance of an ST (P) certificate to the 'Sarania Kachari' community as the Kachari tribe of the state.

Earlier in 2018, the Assam government had issued an order dated 5 June 2018 wherein it had allowed DCs & SDOs to issue ST(P) certificates to the Sarania Kachari community as sub-caste Kachari.

However, in its fresh order dated 28 February 2023, over the same, withdrew the issuance of the ST (P) certificate to the Sarania Kachari community.

''I am directed to state that the communication N. TAD/BC/291/2014/105 dated 05/06/2018 stands withdrawn,'' the order stated.

In 2018, when the government came out with the order of issuing the said certificate to the Sarania Kachari community, the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) had strongly objected to the decision.

They argued that issuing the ST certificate to the Sarania Kachari community as ‘Kachari’ without notification in the Constitutional (schedule tribe) order 1950 is illegal and unconstitutional.

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