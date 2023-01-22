The General Administration Department (GAD) of Assam Government has issued a notification stating that the state public holidays falling on the 23rd and 24th of January have been withdrawn with immediate effect.



The holidays have been withdrawn due to Republic day celebrations to be held on 26th January.

23rd January is observed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, while on 24th January, the Bodo community of Assam will be observing Bathou Puja.



The notification further states that if any government employee wishes to take leave on the mentioned days, may do so in advance by providing an application to their respective department.



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