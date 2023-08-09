Director General Police (DGP) of Assam GP Singh on August 9 claimed that the annual production loss of oil sectors has been reduced by 99 per cent as compared to previous years following the law and order situation in the state.

He said this while speaking to reporters after a meeting with all the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in Tinsukia regarding security arrangements before Independence Day.

''As per the presentations from oil sectors, there has been a reduction in their annual production loss which oil sectors suffered due to miscreants activities. Earlier the loss was 86,000 metric tone and now in the current Fiscal Year (FY), the loss is 796 metric tone. This means the production loss of oil sectors has been reduced by 99 per cent. This also means that this much revenue of the government has increased,'' he added.

Commenting on the meeting, Singh said that discussions pertaining to security ahead of Independence Day were held and officials were directed to remain alert.

''We discussed the present situation in the state along with the officials of CRPF and Assam Rifles. You all are aware of the fact that on the occasion of 15th August or 26th January, there is a grenade blast from ULFA. In this regard, police have been asked to remain alert. We have seen that ground workers of the militant groups are engaged in demanding extortion money. Taking the cognizance of the same, we have issued direction to the concerned officials to tackle this situation,'' he said.

The meeting was attended by top officials of the Army, CRPF, and Assam Rifles besides all the eight district superintendents of police and top officials of upper Assam.

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