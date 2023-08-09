Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on August 9 apprehended a person for allegedly accepting bribe money in Assam's Bongaingaon district, said an official statement.

The accused, identified as Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA of Borjan High School, Abhayapuri had demanded Rs 1,700 as a bribe from the complainant for processing the transfer of NPS account.

''A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA of Borjan High School, Abhayapuri, District- Bongaigaon, demanded Rs. 1,700/- (one thousand seven hundred only) as bribe from the complainant for processing transfer of NPS account and facilitating drawal of salary of the complainant’s wife who is a teacher,'' the statement read.

Later, the UDA reduced the amount of the bribe to Rs 1,600. However, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.



''Accordingly, a trap was laid today, August 9 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, at Abhayapuri town under Bongaigaon district. Ali Ahmed was caught red-handed at 2:40 PM from Maa Kali Hotel, M.G. Road, Abhayapuri town, immediately after he accepted Rs 1,600 as demanded bribe from the complainant,'' the statement added.

Later, the tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

''Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam and a case has been registered in ACB Police Station,'' the statement concluded.

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