The Governor of Assam has approved the nomination of two Members of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs), Sajal Kumar Singha and Saikong Basumatary, as Executive Members in the Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

This decision follows a recommendation from Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC.

Sajal Kumar Singha: Representing the Srirampur constituency, Singha was initially elected as a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) during the 2020 BTC elections. Subsequently, he switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the formation of the BTC government in 2020.

Saikong Basumatary: Elected from the Chirang constituency, Basumatary was originally a member of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). He later joined the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), aligning with the current BTC administration.



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