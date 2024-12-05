The Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway has installed innovative waterless urinals in six WAG-9HC class locomotives to improve working conditions for loco pilots.

This step, pioneered by the Electric Loco Shed at Malda Town (MLDT), addresses long-standing challenges faced by loco pilots, particularly on goods trains, where continuous shifts of 7-8 hours often lacked basic toilet facilities.

The waterless urinals operate on a dry mechanism, eliminating the need for water while maintaining hygiene and preventing odors. The advanced design incorporates features such as an epoxy-coated, unisex setup with stainless steel wire mesh, a perfume dispenser, and urinal mats. For enhanced safety and convenience, the urinals include:



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A microcontroller-based system for automatic LED lighting and exhaust fan operation.

An auto-sensor-based hand sanitizer.

A UV-controlled disinfectant system.

To ensure operational safety, the urinals are accessible only when the locomotive is stationary and its brakes are applied. This thoughtful design mitigates the risk of accidents during use.

N.F. Railway plans to extend this facility to 50 more locomotives across its network in the coming months as part of a phased rollout. This move is expected to bring significant improvements to the comfort and efficiency of loco pilots, reducing reliance on unscheduled stops that could disrupt train schedules and compromise safety.

Additionally, the waterless urinals align with sustainability goals by conserving water, minimizing maintenance, and reducing the environmental impact of railway operations. The initiative reflects the Indian Railways' commitment to green innovation and prioritizing the well-being of its workforce.

This development marks a significant stride in modernizing rail operations and improving workplace conditions, ensuring loco pilots can perform their duties with enhanced convenience and safety.