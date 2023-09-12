For Administrative Expediency, to derive maximum synergy, productivity and efficiency at the grassroots level and in aid of a good citizen-centric administration, the Governor of Assam has sanctioned the creation of 79 (Seventy-nine) Sub Divisions.

Further, these Sub Divisions shall also be known as Sub-Districts within their respective Administrative Districts with immediate effect.

The geographical limits of the Sub Divisions/Sub-Districts shall be co-terminus with the boundaries of Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

The Headquarters of the proposed Sub-Divisions/Sub-Districts will be in a central location of the Sub-Districts or any other appropriate location to be decided by the District Commissioner of the District.



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However, in case of any dispute/confusion regarding the Head Quarter of any Sub Divisions/Sub-Districts, the Head Quarter of Sub Divisions/Sub-Districts will function from the District Head Quarter till the dispute/confusion is resolved.

The nomenclature of Sub-Division and Sub-District will be used interchangeably.

The powers and functions of the newly created Sub Divisions/Sub-Districts will be the same as those of the existing Sub-Divisions at present. Further delegation of power will be decided in due course of time.

The existing Civil Sub-Divisions except those under BTR Districts and Sixth Schedule Districts will cease to exist, with immediate effect.

Earlier in August, the Assam Cabinet decided to create four new districts following the completion of the delimitation process, to improve administrative efficiency, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali.