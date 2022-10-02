Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on October 2 held a review meeting with North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) authorities and assured them of solving the National Highway (NH) 27 soon.

Mukhi is on a two-day visit to Dima Hasao where he also held meetings with religious organizations, social organizations students organizations, and journalists of Dima Hasao and discussed the various issues of the district.

During the meeting, the organizations raised the issues of the district, along with the issue of NH-27 to which the Governor replied that he will personally look into the matter and solve the issue soon.

He requested all to promote the tourism of the district and also for the production of organic products which are available in Dima Hasao.

The Governor also inaugurated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of NCHAC on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.