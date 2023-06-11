Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on June 11 released the inaugural edition of the “International Journal of Advanced Robotic and Innovative Surgery”, the official journal of the Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons (ARIS) in a glittering function held in Guwahati.



While speaking on the occasion Kataria congratulated the editorial board for coming up with the first such journal on Robotics and expressed that no technique nor procedure is complete unless the work and its clinical outcome is published in peer-reviewed journals.

He also expressed his desire for the technology to be made available to the masses.

On the other hand, Dr. Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, AIIMS, Guwahati, and Prof. P K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT, Guwahati expressed happiness on such a development and expressed their views that ARIS should come with innovative work jointly with the research scientists of the IIT, NIPER and AIIMS.

Later, Prof Subhash Khanna, the Founding President of ARIS and Chief Editor of the Journal, in his address to the audience spoke about the challenges of establishing a robotic system in small towns and how access to this brilliant technology, for both clinical use and learning perspective, has been a challenge across the globe for last two decades.

He also spoke briefly on the birth of the Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons, the first independent Asian association dedicated to the development of Robotic Surgery, and how it is committed to continue pushing the boundaries of medical innovation ensuring that the surgical community receives the most advanced surgical model available including robust training and support system.

It was a historical moment last year when in the month of April 2022 the First Robotic Surgeons Association of India and Southeast Asia was born in Guwahati.

''Within a short span of one year the association has trained over 80 Surgeons and has also been affiliated with the Ramachandra Institute of Health and Educational Research, Chennai,'' the statement added.

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