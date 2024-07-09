Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria reported a significant rise in casualties and widespread devastation caused by this year’s floods, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, July 9. As of July 8, official records indicate that 72 people have lost their lives due to the severe flooding, which has left millions displaced and caused extensive damage to roads and infrastructure across the state.

Governor Kataria, addressing the media upon his arrival at Jaipur airport for an official visit, remarked on the recurrent nature of flooding in Assam. "A flood-like situation more or less persists in Assam every year," he stated, acknowledging the region’s perennial vulnerability to floods due to the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries. "People are always prepared for this situation because the region is always prone to floods owing to the Brahmaputra river and other smaller rivers."

Despite the annual expectation of floods, this year's deluge has been particularly devastating. "This time there have been more casualties and more areas have been affected," Kataria noted. He praised the resilience and cooperation of the local populace, emphasizing their critical role in supporting the authorities and administrative efforts to manage the crisis and mitigate its impact.

The Brahmaputra River, which runs through the northeastern state, is notorious for causing seasonal flooding. This year’s situation has underscored the ongoing challenge of dealing with natural disasters in Assam, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and improved infrastructure to better handle such recurring calamities.

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