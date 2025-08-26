Assam Governor urges universities to embrace student-centric teaching under NEP 2020

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on August 26 called upon university faculty members to become mentors and innovators by adopting student-centric teaching methods that connect classroom learning with real-life experiences.

Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors’ meet organised by Raj Bhavan at Gauhati University on the theme “Transformative Reforms in Pedagogy, Curriculum and Assessment System: Immediate Need of NEP 2020,” Acharya said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has ushered in sweeping reforms in the education system, requiring teachers to adapt to evolving needs.

“In this situation, the faculty members need to play the role of mentors and educators to bring out the best in students by incorporating emerging technologies in teaching,” the Governor said. He stressed that experimental learning should be promoted, with portions of academic instruction delivered through project-based modes.

Acharya emphasised the need for a robust, inclusive, and innovative academic ecosystem to ensure the full and meaningful implementation of NEP 2020. He added that the policy not only encourages teachers but also empowers them to complement the innovative ecosystem of higher education.



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