The Assam government has taken swift action following the emergence of a viral video allegedly showing rampant malpractice during the ongoing Higher Secondary (HS) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations at Tamulpur H.S. School in Baksa district.

The video, which surfaced on social media, purportedly captures students using mobile phones inside the examination hall, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

The footage has triggered widespread criticism, prompting the state education authorities to intervene immediately.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed that the Assam State Secondary Education Board (ASSEB) has taken cognizance of the incident and issued strict directives to ensure fair examinations.

To prevent further malpractice and uphold examination standards, the Inspector of Schools in Tamulpur has been directed to submit a detailed report on the incident by the end of the day.



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Additionally, in an unprecedented move, the government has removed the current Centre In-Charge, Bibhuti Deka, Principal of Tamulpur H.S. School, from his duties with immediate effect.

In his place, Circle Officer-cum-Executive Magistrate Elima Kandulna has been appointed as the new Centre In-Charge.

According to the official order, this decision has been taken in the "interest of fair and transparent conduct of examinations," and Kandulna will oversee the centre’s operations until further notice.

The viral video has sparked a debate about the need for stricter supervision and better enforcement of examination guidelines. The government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the credibility of the state’s education system by taking strict action against any violations.

Officials have assured that an investigation is underway, and further disciplinary measures may be taken against those found responsible for facilitating or allowing the malpractice.