GUWAHATI: The Assam government has directed the DGP to ask the state police officers to delete any such mobile applications from their personal phones that might record their conversations.

This comes after Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan landed in the proverbial soup after two audio clips of him allegedly asking two police officers — one of them a daredevil woman cop — to digress from their official responsibilities and to not ‘perform Policegiri’ while discharging their official duties.

While one of the audio conversations was between the MLA and the officer-in-charge of Bihpuria Police Station Pushpakamal Baruah, the second leaked audio conversation was between him and women cop Junmoni Rabha, the SI of Majuli police station.

Reacting to the audio clip controversy , Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strictly advised the legislator not to repeat the same in future.