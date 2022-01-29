GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that approx 4-5 lakh pending files lying in the State secretariat will be disposed of within a year under the "Project Sadbhawana'."

Under this project, all files, petitions, pending in our secretariat will be disposed of within a year. A portal will be created where people can inform of their pending files. Approx 4-5 lakh cases will be disposed of.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief minister said as a potential step towards citizen-centric governance, it will launch project Sadbhavana on February 1 to dispose of all pending files lying in the State secretariat since the 1900s.

The move is aimed at giving succour to people as well as taking governance to people's doorsteps.

As per the official release issued by the Assam Chief Minister's office, it may be noted that under the project the files pending for several reasons for years together will be disposed so that quick governance can be rendered to the people of the state. Under the project, all the pending files till the period of May 10, 2021, will be taken up for disposal. In the next step files following this period will be taken up.