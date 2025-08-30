Assam govt distributes scooters to over 9,700 community cadres under ‘Sakhi Express’

The Assam government on Saturday provided scooters to more than 9,700 community cadres under the Sakhi Express initiative, aimed at strengthening the activities of self-help groups (SHGs) and promoting women empowerment in rural areas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the two-wheelers at a function in Khanapara, urging “Jeevika Sakhis, Bank Sakhis, and other community cadres to ensure a thriving SHG ecosystem in the state.” The CM also launched the Livelihood Rural Express Scheme, which will provide 51 business vehicles to Cluster-Level Federations.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma highlighted that the scooters will make it easier for community cadres to travel to remote areas, enabling them to perform their duties efficiently and safely. “Over 20,000 community cadres will also automatically receive Orunodoi, our monthly financial assistance scheme,” he added.



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The Chief Minister underlined the importance of community cadres in sustaining the SHG ecosystem, calling them “the backbone of SHGs.” He also urged them to wear helmets while riding and announced a monthly fuel allowance of Rs 500 per cadre.

“These initiatives are both a tribute to their dedication and a significant step towards empowering women in Assam,” Sarma said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots development through self-help groups.

