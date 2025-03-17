The Assam government has introduced a new teacher transfer policy, allowing teachers to apply for inter-district transfers through an online portal.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu during a press conference at the Samagra Shiksha office.

Dr. Pegu stated that as per the initial appointment agreement, teachers were not allowed to be transferred from one district to another. However, the new policy provides them with an opportunity to apply for transfers based on eligibility criteria. The transfer portal will reopen tomorrow, enabling teachers to submit their applications until April 30.

According to the new policy, teachers with a minimum of 10 years of service will be eligible to apply for a transfer. Additionally, differently-abled teachers can apply after completing two years of service. The education department has planned to complete the transfer process during the summer vacation to ensure a smooth transition.

The minister urged all existing teachers to log into their profiles and apply afresh, while newly appointed teachers must create their profiles before submitting transfer applications.



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Key Highlights of the Teacher Transfer Policy:

> Inter-district transfer applications are open from tomorrow.

> Last date for submission: April 30.

> Eligibility: Teachers must have completed 10 years of service, while differently-abled teachers can apply after 2 years.

> Transfer process: Expected to be completed during summer vacation.

> Application process: Existing teachers need to log in and apply again, while new teachers must create profiles before applying.

This initiative is expected to provide relief to teachers seeking transfers due to personal or professional reasons and streamline the education system in Assam.