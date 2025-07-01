Assam govt provides cashless treatment to over 2,600 road accident victims since May 2024

In a major boost to emergency healthcare for accident victims, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that over 2,657 road traffic accident victims have received cashless treatment in hospitals across the state since May 30, 2024.

Under the state government’s road safety and trauma care initiative, cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh is provided for a period of seven days to each eligible accident victim. This effort aims to ensure that critical patients receive immediate medical intervention without financial burden during the crucial golden hours following a road accident.

“Our government is committed to saving lives. Timely medical care should never be delayed due to lack of money,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post.



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According to official figures, treatment worth ₹2.7 crore has already been provided under the scheme. A network of 46 empanelled hospitals equipped with trauma care facilities has been actively participating in the program.

The scheme is being implemented across all districts of Assam, ensuring wide coverage and accessibility. Hospitals have been selected strategically to include both public and private institutions capable of handling emergency trauma care.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Assam government to strengthen road safety, improve post-accident response systems, and reduce fatalities due to delayed medical care.

Citizens have widely appreciated the scheme for its life-saving potential and streamlined execution, with many hailing it as a model for other states to follow.