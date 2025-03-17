The Assam government has re-engaged several retired Assam Finance Service officers as Finance & Accounts Officers (F&AO) across multiple Xama Districts for a period of 18 months, aiming to strengthen financial administration at the district level.

According to the official order, the officers and their postings are as follows:

Officer Name Place of Posting Dhiraj Das Dispur Sanjib Kumar Kalita Bokakhat Tabzul Hussain Jalukbari Haralal Chanda Ram Krishna Nagar Bhaskar Sarma Dimoria Partha Sarathi Das Patharkandi Biraj Kumar Pathak Rangia Dhirendra Nath Kalita Abhayapur Harendra Nath Chetia Titabor Hari Ram Das Jagiroad (Additional: Laharighat) Pareshjit Das New Guwahati



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The officers are required to join their respective postings within a week from the issuance of this order and are subject to transfers based on administrative requirements.

Their remuneration will be determined based on their last drawn salary minus pension, with admissible House Rent Allowance (HRA) and a mobility allowance of ₹2,000 per month.

The decision, approved by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aligns with government orders issued earlier to ensure efficient financial management in various districts.