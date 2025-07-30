Assam govt sets sight on Karbi Anglong as premier tourist destination

In a major move to promote tourism and rural development, Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass chaired a high-level review meeting at Kazir Ronghangpi Guest House, Taralangso, Diphu, with a focus on transforming Karbi Anglong into a leading tourist hotspot in the state and beyond.

Dass, who holds the portfolios of Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD), Tourism, Law and Justice, and General Administration Department (GAD), reviewed the progress of key departments alongside local MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng, Dorsing Ronghang, Raju Tisso, KAAC Chairman Avijit Kro, Deputy Chairman Avijit Kro, and Executive Members Ritesh Enghi, Madhuram Lekthe, Madhurjya Dhekial Phukan, Kache Rongpipi, Mangolsing Timing and Tiluttoma Hasnu.



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The meeting emphasised leveraging Karbi Anglong’s natural charm and rich cultural heritage to build a sustainable tourism-driven economy. Discussions included plans for infrastructure development, eco-tourism promotion, and strategic interventions to draw national and international tourists.

Also in attendance were the District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, KAAC officials, and senior district and departmental officers, signalling a coordinated push toward holistic development.

The Assam Government’s vision includes showcasing the unique landscapes, biodiversity, and traditions of Karbi Anglong while ensuring community participation and rural upliftment.