Assam Cabinet during their weekly cabinet meeting held on October 9 decided to raise loan up to Rs 950.43 crore from NABARD for several projects which includes upgradation of 90 rural roads and 4 rural bridges under PWD (Roads).

In several other key decisions taken by the cabinet, the state government has also decided in-principle approval for a new 1000-km road project named as “High Speed Economic Corridor” under Asom Mala for an estimated Rs 3000 crore.

Meanwhile, the other key cabinet decisions taken by the government are as follows:

Fund for Sipajhar Municipal Board

• Provision of funds to Sipajhar Municipal Board for initiating projects under 6th Assam State Finance Commission (ASFC) as well as under 15th Central Finance Commission (CFC) to ensure holistic urban growth and initiate development schemes in Sipajhar town.

ESZ of Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni WLS

• Approval to revised draft notification for declaration of an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bherian-Boraian-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Tinsukia for a distance of 1 km around the wildlife sanctuary as per Supreme Court directive

New Office Building

• To complete construction of a new office building under Commissioner of Taxes, additional estimate of {11.91 cr for additional works approved

• The new office will be a state-of-art 10-storey building fully equipped with modern-day facilities such as upgraded LAN, auditorium, conference hall, etc

• Re-validation of the administrative approval issued for 100.61 crore up to 31 March 2024

Judicial Guest House in Kaziranga National Park

• Land measuring 7 bigha, 2 katha, 10 lessa at Halowagaon revenue village under Kaziranga Mouza of Bokakhat Revenue Circle to be allotted for construction of Judicial Guest House in Kaziranga

• The proposed Guest House will boost tourism sector and provide top-class hospitality to State Guests and Guests of Gauhati High Court in Kaziranga National Park

In addition, the Assam cabinet decided to convene their upcoming cabinet meetings for the month of November, December 2023 and January 2024 in three districts of the state.

Cabinet meetings to be convened in following District Headquarters in November and December 2023, and January 2024

• November - Tinsukia

• December - North Lakhimpur

• January - Nagaon

For the cabinet meetings, the DCs have been advised to limit expenditure to Rs. 5 lakh and also informed not to undertake new repair works of Circuit Houses and Inspection Bungalows for the purpose of Cabinet meetings.

Also read: Assam CM announces land allotment for judicial guest house in Kaziranga