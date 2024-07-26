Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a press conference announced that soon the Grade III and Grade IV jobholders of Assam may enjoy the facility of mutual transfer among them.

Earlier this facility was enjoyed by the teachers of Assam. The Chief Minister said, “During my tenure as the education minister of Assam I had made a policy of mutual transfer between teachers of different places of Assam. Because of this policy, many teachers of Assam were able to work in their home district.”

The Chief Minister also informed that from last year the Assam Government had given more than 43000 Grade III and Grade IV jobs.

For these jobholders, the Chief Minister informed, "For Grade III and Grade IV jobholders, from now onwards we are thinking of making a facility for them to change their workplace to their hometown through mutual understanding just like the teachers.”



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The Chief Minister further added that this will of course help a large number of Grade III and Grade IV job holders all over Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on July 25 that for the first time, all questions in the Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) will be available in Assamese in addition to English. The exam will commence tomorrow (July 26) with this significant change.

The Assam Public Service Commission's decision aims to improve accessibility for Assamese-speaking candidates, marking a historic step in the region's education system.

Talking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam's instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move".