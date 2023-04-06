The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested yet another government employee on April 6 in Assam's Morigaon district, less than 24 hours of making its previous arrest.

The anti-corruption cell arrested the gram panchayat secretary identified as as Mukut Chandra Kumar in Lahkarghat Gram Panchayat.

Kumar was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money amounting to Rs 30,000 from the complainant in exchange for the release of a check for work on the house.

The authority handle of the cautiousness cell tweeted, "Drive against defilement proceeds. Today a group of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught in the act Mukut Ch Kumar, Secretary, Lahkarghat GP, after he acknowledged a piece of requested pay off from the complainant for delivering check for house fixing work."

A Sub Inspector was apprehended by the anti-corruption unit last night while accepting bribe money in Nagaon, Assam, on Wednesday night.

In its previous successful crackdown, the anti-corruption unit carried out a late-night operation in which the SI of Nagaon Police Station was caught taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for providing relief in an old case that was still pending.

The arrested SI has been identified as Suruzul Haque, who just had a month before his retirement from the job.

Also read : Assam: Sub Inspector held on bribery charges in Nagaon just month before retirement