Continuing with its unprecedented crackdown on corruption in the state, sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a Sub Inspector while accepting bribe money in Assam’s Nagaon on April 5.

According to sources, the anti-corruption unit carried out a late-night operation during which the SI of Nagaon Police Station was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant in exchange for releasing him from an old case that was still pending.

The SI has been identified as Suruzul Haque who had only a month to retire from his job.

The vigilance cell took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, “In a late evening Ops, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and apprehended Sub Inspector(UB) Suruzul Haque of Nagaon PS after he accepted a part of demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in old pending case.”

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