Assam grants special leave for employees to spend time with parents in November

The Assam government has announced two days of special casual leave for its employees in November under the ‘Matri Pitri Vandana’ scheme, aimed at encouraging them to spend quality time with their parents and parents-in-law.

According to an official notification, the special leave will be available on November 14 and 15, 2025, subject to applications being made through a dedicated portal as per the laid-down guidelines. Employees will also be able to combine the leave with Sunday, November 16, thereby getting three consecutive days to be with their families.

The initiative was first announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his Independence Day address in 2021, shortly after assuming office. The notification stated, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to allow the State Government employees to avail Special Casual Leave under the Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme on 14th November, 2025 (Friday) and 15th November, 2025 (Saturday).”

The state government has underlined that the scheme reflects its commitment to promoting family values and strengthening intergenerational bonds.



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