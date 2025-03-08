In a crucial effort to assess the progress of various government schemes and development projects, Guardian Minister Kaushik Rai chaired a high-level review meeting today at the District Commissioner’s office in Morigaon.

The meeting focused on evaluating the effectiveness of infrastructure projects, education, healthcare, law and order, and employment generation programs.

During the meeting, discussions were held on infrastructure development, particularly on the construction of roads, bridges, electrification, water supply, and housing projects.

The minister emphasized the need to expedite pending works to ensure timely benefits for the people.

Education and healthcare were also key areas of review, with officials presenting reports on the status of schools, colleges, and hospitals in the district. Special attention was given to improving healthcare facilities, expanding vaccination programs, and addressing child nutrition issues.

The minister also reviewed the progress of various agricultural and rural development schemes, including PM-KISAN, Jal Jeevan Mission, and government-led agricultural mechanization programs.



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Officials highlighted efforts to uplift rural communities through financial assistance and modern farming techniques. The law and order situation was another crucial point of discussion. The Superintendent of Police briefed the meeting on measures taken to curb criminal activities, combat drug trafficking, and safeguard public property.

Unemployment and skill development were also extensively discussed, with an emphasis on providing self-employment opportunities, vocational training, and support for small businesses. The minister called for enhanced coordination among departments to ensure the effective execution of employment programs.

Additionally, disaster preparedness measures were reviewed, focusing on strategies to mitigate the impact of floods, earthquakes, and other natural calamities in the district.

As part of his visit, Minister Kaushik Rai participated in a tree plantation drive to promote environmental awareness. He encouraged residents to take proactive steps in conserving nature and maintaining ecological balance.

Addressing officials, he directed all departments to accelerate development work and ensure that government services reach the intended beneficiaries without delays. He also stressed the importance of a vigilant and transparent administrative system that effectively addresses public grievances.