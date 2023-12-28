The Gunotsav 2024 in Assam is a significant educational event set to commence on January 3, 2024, and extend until February 9, 2024, contrary to the instruction's end date of February 8.

This initiative will unfold in three distinct phases, aiming to enhance the quality of elementary education across the state.

The program is expected to impact a vast number of schools and students, with over 88,525 schools and 42,76,881 students from classes I to IX participating.

Phase 1 of Gunotsav 2024 will begin on January 4 and conclude on January 6, covering 12 districts including Barpeta, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sibsagar, South Salmara-Mancachar, and Udalguri.

The self-evaluation for this phase is scheduled for January 3, while the external evaluation will take place from January 4 to 6.



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The second phase will start on January 10 and end on January 12, involving 13 districts such as Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Tamulpur. The self-evaluation for this phase is set for January 9, with the external evaluation occurring from January 10 to 12.

Finally, the third phase is slated for February 6 to February 8, encompassing districts like Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli, and West Karbi Anglong. The self-evaluation will be conducted on February 5, followed by the external evaluation on February 6, 7, and 8.

The results of Gunotsav 2024 are anticipated to be announced on April 15, 2024, at 11 AM.

For those seeking further information or assistance regarding Gunotsav 2024, they can reach out to the provided helpline number or email address.

This comprehensive educational assessment program is spearheaded by the Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) mission director and has received significant attention for its role in improving educational standards in Assam.

The initiative not only evaluates academic performance but also includes co-curricular activities and community service in its assessment criteria, ensuring a holistic approach to education quality enhancement.