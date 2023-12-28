As the cold wave grips the capital, dense fog has enveloped Delhi-NCR, leading to significant delays in rail transport.

Among the trains affected by the adverse weather conditions is the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Reports indicate that on December 27th, 2023, the visibility in Delhi-Safdarjung was reduced to a mere 50 meters, while in Palam, it stood at 125 meters. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted clear skies but warned of dense to very dense fog in the mornings.

The Rajdhani Express, which operates under the number 12423 from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, typically departs from its source station at 20:55 and has been running late by 2:30 hours.

Here is the list of trains running late due to fog:

However, due to the current foggy conditions, the train's schedule has been disrupted.



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On December 26th and 27th, the Rajdhani Express was among the 25 trains delayed due to the dense fog, with some trains experiencing delays of more than five hours.

Travellers are advised to check the latest status and live running updates of trains through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) to stay informed about potential delays. The fog has not only impacted train schedules but also flights, with operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport disrupted, leading to delays and diversions.

The Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is known for its punctuality and efficient service, but the winter season poses challenges due to reduced visibility, which affects the drivers' ability to read track signals. While trains generally do not slow down in fog as long as signals are visible, the General Code of Operating Rules (GCOR) mandates that in conditions such as fog or snow, trains must operate at speeds that allow them to stop within half the line of sight.

The situation underscores the broader issue of train delays during the winter months in India, where fog and poor visibility often lead to slower train speeds and disruptions in schedules. As the nation continues to experience these seasonal challenges, passengers are reminded to plan accordingly and anticipate possible delays in their travel itineraries.