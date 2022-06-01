GUWAHATI: On the last leg of his two-day tour to the island district of Majuli, Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi met with the district administration and reviewed the implementation of Central and State Government schemes in Majuli.

Prof. Mukhi asked the functionaries in his meeting with the deputy commissioner and other department heads in the district to ensure that the schemes are implemented in letter and spirit to benefit all sections of Majuli's population.

On the agricultural front, the Governor reviewed the plans aimed at doubling farmers' income and improving their welfare. He requested that the Agriculture Department motivate farmers and ensure that their capacity is built in order to increase rice production because the state government will purchase their produce with the appropriate MSP.

The Governor also met with the vice-chancellor of Majuli University of Culture to assess the university's academic performance, as well as its infrastructure development. He also went to the construction site where the university's permanent campus is being built and checked on the progress of the work.

Later, Governor Prof. Mukhi paid a visit to Assam Women's University during his visit to Jorhat district. He also paid a visit to Assam Agricultural University and met with faculty members and university administration.