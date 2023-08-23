An employee of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located in Guwahati’s Changsari area was allegedly beaten to death by his colleagues on August 22 night.

As per reports, the victim identified as Nipan Kalita, received severe injury resulting in his death.

The deceased hailed from Chaygaon's Bilpara area and joined the hospital on August 17 as a contractual employee.



Also Read: Assam: Woman attempts to kill man with sharp weapon in Guwahati

The victim shared a room with seven people hailing from Bihar and West Bengal and was employed at the oxygen management unit of the hospital

The reason behind the escalation is said to be a language-related conflict.

Meanwhile, local police detained three persons in connection to the alleged murder. They have been identified as Amit Mandal, Binit Gupta and Dipak Sharma.

Further investigation is underway.