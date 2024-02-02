The Gauhati High Court took a significant step in response to a plea by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, directing the Assam government to immediately halt unauthorized buffalo fights within the state.

Justice Manish Choudhury ruled that any buffalo fights held after January 25, 2024, were prima facie illegal, as they contravened the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government, which set a time limit for such events.

The court's decision came after PETA India presented evidence of the cruelty involved in these fights, including instances where buffaloes were forced into combat through beatings, and starved and intoxicated bulbuls were made to fight over food.

The investigation highlighted a particularly brutal buffalo fight in Ahotguri, Morigaon district, on January 16, 2024, where buffaloes suffered severe injuries and were subjected to harsh treatment to provoke aggression.

In light of these findings, the court ordered strict enforcement of the government's SOPs and demanded an action taken report from the state by February 6, 2024. This interim measure is pending the court's final decision on whether the state's allowance of such events should be deemed unconstitutional.



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The Assam government had previously revived the tradition of buffalo and bulbul fights during Magh Bihu celebrations last month, following a nine-year hiatus due to a ban imposed by the Gauhati High Court. However, PETA India's petition argued for the prohibition of these events, citing violations of central laws and the infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering on animals.

The Supreme Court had, in 2014, prohibited all animal races and fights, directing the Animal Welfare Board of India and the government to prevent cruelty to animals. Despite this, the Assam Cabinet approved detailed SOPs in December 2023 for conducting buffalo fights, with warnings against breaches that could lead to severe consequences, including a five-year prohibition on both buffalo and bulbul bird fights.

PETA India has expressed gratitude to the Gauhati High Court for its directive to stop unauthorized buffalo fights and hopes for a ruling that recognizes the cruelty of these violent encounters as a clear violation of central law.