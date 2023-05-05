Guwahati Police on May 5 detained a doctor couple for their alleged involvement in a child abuse case, said child rights activist Miguel Das Queah.

The accused doctor couple have been identified as Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Dutta and as per allegations, the couple tied their little daughter on their terrace in the blaring summer heat.

The entire matter came to light after child rights activist Queah took to social media and informed about the incident.

“Finally the dangerous doctor couple Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Dutta cruelty has been taken notice of by Guwahati Police. From a long time, I had received complaints about this horrid doctor couple who regularly tied their little daughter (who was supposedly adopted) on their terrace in the blaring summer heat. This little 5-year-old girl child also has bruise marks all over their body,” Queah wrote in a Facebook post.

“The child should immediately be pulled out of that abusive environment. It seems this Dr. Waliul has another illegally adopted girl child from a previous marriage, who he has abandoned,” he added.

He also urged the Assam Police to check the bruises, talk with the teachers, talk with the neighbours, and most importantly check the adoption documents.

He further claimed that the accused has another illegally adopted girl child from a previous marriage, who was abandoned.

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