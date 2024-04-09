The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India's (CBCI) recent guidelines for its schools to address contemporary socio-cultural, religious, and political challenges have been welcomed by Guwahati-based right-wing group Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP).

KSP seeks a meeting with CBCI to discuss other concerns. The guidelines include respect for all faiths, not enforcing religious traditions on students of other faiths, having an inter-religious prayer room, and celebrating all significant religious festivals.

The CBCI, overseeing over 15,000 educational institutions, did not specify the challenges. The guidelines follow issues raised by right-wing groups against the functioning of these missionary-run institutions.

KSP President Satya Ranjan Borah welcomed the CBCI guidelines on limiting exclusive Christian practices in schools. Borah also mentioned requests for church removal from schools, promoting true knowledge of India, and encouraging local languages and practices.

KSP had previously issued a 15-day ultimatum to missionary-run institutes in Assam. In Tripura, two right-wing groups attempted to host Saraswati Puja in a missionary school, leading the principal to seek protection against this act.

The KSP, an organisation that was affiliated with Sangh Parivar, gave a 15-day ultimatum to missionary-run educational institutes in Assam in February. They demanded clarity on why their staff should wear religious garments, erect Jesus and Mary statues or crosses, and construct churches within their premises.

In a related incident in Tripura, two right-wing groups insisted on hosting Saraswati Puja in a missionary school in Gomati district on February 14, leading the school principal to seek administrative protection against this 'illegal act'. Borah stated that while they have no issues with Christianity, they oppose the alleged religious promotion by Christian missionaries under the guise of education.

He stressed the need for separating religion from education in adherence to India's constitutional values and appealed for compliance with Article 51(A) of the Constitution, which highlights national duties including transcending religious, linguistic, and regional diversities and preserving India's composite culture.

The CBCI released additional guidelines, suggesting educational institutes to hire diverse teachers, encourage religious and cultural sensitivity, have children recite the Preamble to the Indian Constitution during daily assemblies, and display the Preamble at the main school building entrance.

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