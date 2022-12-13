Assam government is set to host as many as five G20 meetings in the year 2023.

As per the schedule, the first meeting is set to be hosted in month of February 2, 2023, for two days in Guwahati wherein the event agenda will be on the 1st Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting under the Union Ministry of Finance.

Further on February 6, 2023, a meeting will be held on Youth 20 Inception Meeting then on March 13, 2023, SAI 20 Inception meeting. On April 3, 2023, there will be an event on the 2nd Employment Working Group Meeting, followed by the RIIG Side Event on March 24, 2023, to be held in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Notably, the meeting venue was decided at a virtual conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers and Governors of various states on Friday in connection with India's elevation to the G20 Presidency.



Also Read: Manipur’s Loktak lake to serve as a venue for G-20 event

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy to attend the virtual conference with CMs addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to review preparations for events of G20. Grateful to Prime Minister for giving Assam the honour to be a host for five meetings".

On the other hand, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang asserted that the Himalayan state has been assigned to host two events of the G-20.

Notably, India will be hosting over 200 meetings across the nation in 50 cities and New Delhi has already assumed the Presidency of the G-20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

Among other northeastern states, Manipur's Loktak Lake will be among the few selected states which will witness the G-20 event.

The Manipur CM said this after attending a meeting on December 10 for the preparations for the upcoming G-20 Presidency celebrations through video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.