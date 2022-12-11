Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on December 10 said that the state's Loktak Lake will be among the few selected states which will witness the G-20 event.

The Manipur CM said this after attending a meeting on December 10 for the preparations for the upcoming G-20 Presidency celebrations through video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

''Known as a powerhouse of Sports, Manipur is also famous for its warm hospitality'', the Chief Minister tweeted.

One of Manipur's most popular tourist attractions is the pristine Loktak Lake, which will serve as an important location for the event. The lake attracts tourists from all over the world for its ethereal beauty, and it is also known for its floating circular swamps, which are referred to as phumdis in the local language.

In addition, Singh urged the populace to successfully host the G-20 site at Loktak.

The lake was also visited by high-ranking dignitaries like India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Ambassadors from various nations during the recently concluded Manipur Sangai Festival.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, recently submitted a comprehensive project report to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with the goals of preserving the lake and improving the socioeconomic status of lake users.

In addition, the Manipur government is putting pressure on the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change to approve its "Wise Use of Loktak," a short-term plan for the Loktak.

The Loktak Development Authority (LDA) is meticulously and frequently reviewing the ongoing cleaning efforts in the lake as part of the process of locating suitable sites for the construction of the necessary infrastructure for the G-20 event.



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