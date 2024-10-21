A journalist associated with a private media house in Guwahati was found dead on October 21 in what appears to be a case of suicide, as per reports.

The deceased, identified as Arnab Ray, was residing in a rented accommodation at Sewali Path, Juripar in the Hatigaon area of the city.

The circumstances leading to the apparent suicide remain unclear, with authorities yet to establish the motive behind the extreme step. Local police arrived at the scene following the discovery of the body and launched an investigation to determine the cause behind the extreme step.

The authorities have not disclosed any further details as the probe continues, .

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