Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has extended the water supply suspension till September 4, said an official statement on on September 2.

''It is for general information to water supply consumers of Guwahati Municipal Corporation that the disruption of water supply which was started on 01/09/2023 is hereby extended till 04/09 / 2023 due to technical difficulties in modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir thereof,'' the statement added.

It further said that the works were already started on September 1 and expected to be completed on September 4.

''The water supply will be resumed after completion of the work. The Consumers are requested to bear with Guwahati Municipal Corporation for this unavoidable circumstance,'' the statement added.

The water has been disrupted from September 1 due to the modification and shifting of the existing water pumping main from the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to the Sarania reservoir.

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