In an effort to uphold security and maintain public order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Police District), Guwahati, Amitabh Basumatary, has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to issue a prohibitory order. The directive targets potential threats and disruptions in the vicinity of Raj Bhawan, the official residence of Assam’s Governor.



The order cites concerns over activities by individuals, groups, or organizations that may compromise the security and sanctity of the high-security zone, emphasizing the need to safeguard essential governmental operations.



Key Restrictions Imposed:



Prohibition of Assemblies: Gatherings of more than five persons, including protests or rallies, are banned within a one-kilometre radius of Raj Bhawan unless explicitly approved by authorities.

Movement Restrictions: Unauthorized entry or movement of individuals and vehicles is strictly prohibited.

Noise Control Measures: The use of loudspeakers, fireworks, and other noise-producing instruments requires prior clearance.



Construction Ban: Any construction or disruptive activities impacting security or causing disturbances are forbidden without prior authorization.

The order takes effect immediately and will remain valid for two months or until further notice. Violations will be met with prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Additionally, those adversely affected by the order may file written objections to seek its cancellation or modification before the DCP’s court.



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