Dispur police successfully apprehended six suspected thieves who were allegedly plotting to rob an ATM in Guwahati. Acting on a tip-off, police officials intercepted the gang members, who had traveled in a Delhi-registered Chevrolet from Bangalmara in Lakhimpur district. The detained suspects include Razibul Islam, Nizam Uddin, Zulfiqur Ali Bhuttu, Shahidul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, and Mofiqul Islam.

The operation was carried out after authorities received credible intelligence regarding the group's illicit activities, which extended beyond the planned ATM heist to include the smuggling of counterfeit currency. Law enforcement officers detained the suspects at a lodge in Dispur and in the ABC localities of the city on Sunday.

Further investigation led to the recovery of the Chevrolet vehicle used by the gang, bearing the registration number DL 13 CB-0340. Police discovered that the vehicle was unregistered and lacked proper documentation, raising suspicions about its use in other criminal activities, including previous ATM theft incidents in the region.

According to initial findings, the gang had acquired the vehicle from car smugglers as part of their preparations for the planned robbery. The city police are now deepening their investigation to trace any additional connections and illicit operations linked to the arrested individuals.

Authorities are also examining potential ties between the suspects and other criminal networks involved in currency counterfeiting and vehicle smuggling, aiming to dismantle the broader illegal infrastructure supporting such activities.

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