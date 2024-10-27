Assam Police successfully arrested Dipankar Barman, a prime suspect in the high-profile DB Stock scam. The arrest was carried out in Goa by a team led by ACP Amit Mahato, IPS, from the Pan Bazar division, marking a crucial step forward in the investigation.

Barman's capture is seen as a pivotal moment in efforts to tackle large-scale financial scams and restore investor trust. The DB Stock scam has attracted widespread attention due to its magnitude and the alleged financial losses it has caused, making this arrest a major development in the case.

While specific details surrounding Barman's arrest remain undisclosed, authorities have indicated that more information will be shared as the investigation progresses. The city police are expected to release updates soon, shedding light on the circumstances of the arrest and outlining the next steps in the legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh took to X and lauded Assam Police efforts for the successful arrest of Dipankar Barman.

Finally, Dipankar Burman arrested at Goa. The run ends. Congratulations Team @GuwahatiPol pic.twitter.com/K6gHrO1Ymf — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 27, 2024

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