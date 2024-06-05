In a startling turn of events, an unidentified accused escaped from police custody in Guwahati's Jalukbari on Wednesday morning. The Jalukbari Police had detained the individual earlier in the day, but he managed to flee shortly thereafter.

Cops soon gave a hot chase after the criminal managed to escape from their clutches. Unfortunately, the detainee was able to hoodwink the cops and got lost amidst the crowd.

Sources indicate that the escape occurred under the custody of Jalukbari Police, prompting immediate search operations in the surrounding areas to apprehend the fugitive.

This incident follows a similar case in May, when a detainee escaped from police custody in Rangia, Assam. The accused, identified as Xun Ahmed, was involved in a theft case and managed to elude capture by jumping into the Borolia River despite the police's vigorous efforts to apprehend him.

The Jalukbari police are intensifying their efforts to locate and recapture the latest escapee, underscoring the challenges faced in securing detainees.

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