In a significant operation, Guwahati Police have successfully recovered a substantial number of mobile phones and laptops that were stolen or snatched by antisocial elements. While a considerable portion of these devices has already been reunited with their rightful owners, approximately 650 mobile phones and 16 laptops remain unclaimed and are currently in police custody across various stations.

To facilitate the return of these unclaimed gadgets, the city police department has announced a special initiative. On June 14th (Friday), starting from 11 am, the unclaimed mobile phones and laptops will be publicly displayed at the office campus of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, situated in Pan Bazar.

Members of the public who have lost their gadgets are encouraged to visit the Commissioner's office to identify and claim their property. Proof of ownership will be required during the retrieval process.

"The initiative aims to ensure that as many people as possible are reunited with their lost belongings," stated a spokesperson for the Guwahati Police. The effort underscores the police department's commitment to restoring stolen property to its rightful owners and curbing crime related to theft and snatching in the city.

For more information and details, concerned individuals can directly contact the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. This initiative reflects the police department's dedication to community service and public safety in Guwahati.

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