In a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Police, a cadre of the NSCN (IM), identified as Khampai Wangsu, was apprehended near Tinsukia Bus Stand on June 11, 2024. The operation led to the seizure of Rs 1.92 lakh in cash.

Wangsu was reportedly in the area to deposit extortion money collected from Longding, Arunachal Pradesh. Acting on precise human intelligence, the security forces launched a meticulous search operation that resulted in his capture.

The swift action by the Indian Army and Assam Police ensured the safety of the local community while minimizing disruption to public life.

Earlier, Three individuals claiming association with ULFA were arrested by police in Tezpur while allegedly attempting to extort money from traders at Mission Chariali. Sanjib Baruah, known as Dadu, Bhai Asom along with Bendang Julsuu and Bhavesh Kalita, also known as Kanai, were caught red-handed during a demand collection operation.

According to police reports, the arrests were made following a tip-off about ongoing extortion activities in the area. The trio was intercepted by law enforcement officers as they were approaching traders for monetary contributions purportedly on behalf of ULFA.

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