Assam Police on February 13 apprehended a person and seized 1 kg of Morphine in the state's Karbi Anglong, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister also appreciated Assam Police and urged them to keep continue with their drive against drug menace in the state.

''On Monday, @karbianglongpol intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle at Dilai Tinniali and seized 1 kg Morphine, hidden in a secret chamber.

An accused, resident of a neighbouring state, has been apprehended.

Excellent work @assampolice,'' Sarma tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



On Monday, @karbianglongpol intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle at Dilai Tinniali and seized 1 kg Morphine, hidden in a secret chamber.



An accused, resident of a neighbouring state, has been apprehended.



Excellent work @assampolice 👏@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/ZbhOwl1wat — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 14, 2023

On February 10, continuing its relentless effort against the war on drugs, Dima Hasao police nabbed two persons involved in drugs peddling

The operation was led by Anal Jyoti Das Additional superintendent of police Dima Hasao along with OC Haflong Police station, TSI & Traffic in-charge, and other Police personnel.

The accused have been identified as Matab Ali and Ratna Begum aged about 26 years (husband and wife) of Mahadev Tilla village under Haflong Police station of Dima Hasao district.

Police nabbed them from the New Haflong railway station approach road and recovered 99 numbers of plastic containers from them.

Police registered a case under Haflong Police Station with case no 15/23 under sections 21b, 22a, 27a, 29 NDPS act.

Also read: Assam: Inmate of de-addiction centre allegedly killed in Guwahati