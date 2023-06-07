Guwahati city on June 7 recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9 Degree Celsius which was around 4-5 Degree Celsius above the normal temperature, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With 38.9 Degree Celsius, the city experienced one of the hottest days in nearly four years as the last time such temperature was recorded on June 13, 2019.

''Today's maximum temperature 38.9 Degree Celsius recorded at Guwahati is the 2nd highest maximum temperature in the month of June. The highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the month of June at Guwahati is 39.0 Degree Celsius. It was recorded on 13.06.2019,'' said Sanjay Shaw, Director of Meteorology.

In the wake of the temperature these days, schools in Assam have already revised the school timings in order to provide some relief to children.

The District Deputy Commissioners of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Kamrup (Metro), and other districts of Assam have issued instructions to educational institutions to reschedule classes.

“The school timing for LP Schools is from 7:30 am till 12 noon. For ME schools, the classes are scheduled to start from 7:30 am till 12:30 pm and the classes for the HS schools will start from 7:30 am and continue till 1:00 pm…” an official notice read.



Also read: All Assam Students Union demands inclusion of Assamese and Bodo textbooks in government schools