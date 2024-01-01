Guwahatians welcomed the New Year with great enthusiasm, marking the event with grand celebrations and a significant increase in alcohol consumption.

On the eve of New Year's 2023, Guwahati saw an astonishing increase in alcohol sales, with residents spending a whopping Rs 8.5 crore on liquor.

Data indicates that on December 31, 2023, the city's residents collectively consumed alcohol worth Rs 8.5 crore. This number not only demonstrates the city's festive spirit but also contributes significantly to the Excise Department's revenue.

This figure not only reflects the celebratory spirit of the city but also marks a significant contribution to the Excise Department's revenue.

The consumption pattern in Guwahati has shown a consistent rise, with over 1.42 crore litres of alcohol being consumed in the first eleven months of 2022 alone. This includes more than 7.65 million litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and over 6.63 million litres of beer.

On December 31, 2022, liquor sales amounted to Rs 4.80 crore, while on January 1, 2023, the sales were recorded at Rs 3.21 crore in the Kamrup Metropolitan District. These numbers surpassed the previous year's records, indicating a growing trend in alcohol consumption among Guwahatians.

The Assam government has been proactive in regulating the sale of alcohol, issuing additional liquor licenses to ensure that consumers have access to legal and high-quality products. This initiative aims to protect regular drinkers from the health risks associated with illicit and potentially dangerous alcoholic beverages. Moreover, the state has taken steps to monitor the quality of locally made tribal drinks, making them available to customers through legal channels.

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