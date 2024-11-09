The state government of Assam has announced plans to install a statue of Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya, a prominent Gorkha leader and freedom fighter, in Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to identify a prominent and suitable location for the statue.

The statue will stand as a tribute to Upadhyaya’s significant contributions to Assam's political and social landscape. An official statement confirmed that the Chief Minister has also instructed the GMDA CEO to engage with Upadhyaya’s family during the planning stages to ensure that the project reflects their views and aligns with the legacy of the freedom fighter.

“Once the location and design are finalized, the installation process will commence,” said the statement, emphasizing the importance of delivering regular updates on the progress.

Upadhyaya, originally from Sonitpur district, was a key figure in Assam’s political history. He founded the Assam Association, a political organization that later merged with the Indian National Congress. Upadhyaya went on to become the first president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, making significant contributions to India’s struggle for independence.

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