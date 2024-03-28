To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during Sa Re Ga Ma Arts of Music, Live Charity Concert and Dance Performance by Jubin Nautiyal and Master Dharmesh on March 29, 2024.

RESTRICTIONS ON THE MOVEMENT OF VEHICLES:



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1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheelers and above shall be restricted on B. Barooah Road from 12 PM to 11 PM on 29th March 2024.

2. All slow-moving vehicles are restricted to ply on B. Barooah Road from 12 PM to 11 PM on 29th March 2024.

3. As there is likelihood of traffic congestion on B. Barooah Road, people may avoid the said route from 4 PM till the programme is over.