Around 40 concerned citizens came together on October 26, 2023, in a commendable effort to clean up the banks of Lachit Ghat after the Visarjan puja.

This impactful event was organized by Midway Journey and Northeast Waste Collective, with the primary objective of raising awareness about effective waste management and segregation practices.

This cleanup was attended by the 29 members of "Northeastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation" NEHHDC as a part of their Swachhata Pakhwada along with concerned citizens of Guwahati.

Following the collection phase, the contaminated waste materials (around 360kg) were promptly handed over to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for appropriate disposal.

The remaining 72 kg of clean dry waste was carefully sorted and sent for recycling, aligning with the commitment to sustainable waste management.



Also Read: Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati

A key highlight of the event was an informative session on composting, where participants were educated on the techniques and benefits of composting wet waste.

A hands-on session was conducted to encourage people to compost household waste. 156 kg of wet waste collected in the riverbank was composted on-site.

One of the participants from NEHHDC, when asked about their experience, shared "This event showcased the passion of today's youth for environmental causes, and we believe such initiatives should become a regular occurrence to channel this enthusiasm. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire TMJ team for their support in our journey towards becoming a zero-waste institution. Together, we can continue preserving the natural wonder of the Mighty River."

The cleanup drive on Lachit Ghat served as a powerful reminder of the importance of community involvement and collective efforts in preserving our environment. It also underlined the significance of responsible waste management and the positive influence it can have on our surroundings.